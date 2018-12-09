Offset Admits He Misses Cardi B 4 Days After She Announces Split — See Message

Offset took to Twitter on Dec. 9 to post an emotional tweet that revealed he’s missing his baby mama Cardi B after the lovebirds called it quits last week.

Could a reconciliation for Offset and Cardi B be in the near future? The newly single 26-year-old Migos rapper had us asking that very question when he took to Twitter on Dec. 9 to admit he misses his ex. “F**K YALL I MISS CARDI,” his simple yet effective tweet read. Although Offset didn’t elaborate on why his tweet was full of a bit of angst, it’s understandable why he’d be upset if he’s been missing his estranged wife.

Offset’s shocking tweet comes just four days after 26-year-old Cardi took to Instagram to announce she was no longer with Offset because they just couldn’t seem to make their marriage work. The parents of four-month-old Kulture secretly got married last year but Cardi’s announcement came after cheating rumors around Offset seemed to swirl all over social media. Despite the reports of infidelity, in the separation announcement, Cardi admitted that she still cares for Offset and will remain friends with him since he is the father of her daughter.

Shortly after news of the split began to circulate, Offset’s alleged young mistress, Summer Bunni, 20, filmed and posted a tearful video of herself apologizing for possibly ruining Offset and Cardi’s marriage. The Instagram model explained that she didn’t want to break up a happy home and didn’t realize how serious the marriage was when she allegedly got together with Offset. Summer is also the woman who Offset allegedly asked to take part in a threesome with him and rapper Cuban Doll.

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Cardi B has yet to comment on Offset’s latest tweet but friends of the former couple are reportedly having a hard time believing their love is over so it’s definitely possible these two aren’t done for good!