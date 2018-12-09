Mumford & Sons absolutely killed it as musical guest on ‘SNL’! Watch their epic rendition of ‘Guiding Light’ here!

Mumford & Sons brought the heat as this week’s musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Taking the stage, the folk group performed “Guiding Light.” Marcus Mumford soulfully sang the hit’s powerful lyrics, “We’re on the permanent red / The glaze on my eyes / When I heard your voice / The distance caught me by surprise again.” While there have been a lot of great performances this season, Mumford & Sons always bring the heat. Watch their incredible performance above!

