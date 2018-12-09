‘KUWTK’: Khloe Struggles With Major Mom Guilt After Leaving True For The 1st Time

The reality of motherhood hits Khloe Kardashian hard on the Dec. 9 finale of ‘KUWTK,’ but luckily, her own mom comes through with the perfect cure!

Khloe Kardashian gets back to work for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, during the Dec. 9 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians…and it’s much harder than she expected. The reality star is thrown right back into work with a mini press tour for her Good American athleisure line, which takes her from New York to Seattle. “Good American is definitely one of my other babies, but it’s crazy because all I can do is think about True and wanting to be with her,” Khloe admits. “What am I missing?! And just…everything.”

Even though True is with her dad, Tristan Thompson, during Khoe’s work trip, she admittedly still has a “ton of anxiety” spending a night away from her daughter for the first time. “I feel bad that Khloe is a little bit stressed out right now,” Kris Jenner explains. “She’s figuring out motherhood. It’s hard leaving your first baby. So it’s going to take a little creativity to take her mind off of what she’s left behind at home and on her Good American launch.” Kris has always been very creative, and comes up with the perfect plan to keep Khloe distracted.

The momager sends a special visitor to Khloe’s hotel room in Seattle — Pierre the Mime! Khloe pranked Kris by hiring Pierre to annoy her months before, and she absolutely lights up when he shows up to surprise her. “The fact that instantly when I see Pierre I have a surge of energy…” Khloe gushes. “I really really love this stupid mime! Hanging out with Pierre is honestly just hysterical and I can’t stop laughing. I’m having the best time. This is just the medicine I needed.”

In the end, Khloe admits Pierre kept her attention off being “super anxious” about leaving her daughter. “I just got to laugh and have a really good time,” she says. “It’s just been a really great experience.” Aww!