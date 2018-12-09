SNL: Game Of Thrones’ King Joffrey Gets Into Brawl With Lady Olenna On Khal Drogo’s Talk Show

Jason Momoa returned as everyone’s favorite Dothraki, Khal Drogo, for a ‘Game of Thrones’ talk show! Watch Joffrey & Lady Olenna cat-fight in the night’s best sketch here!

The fallen Khal Drogo got his very own talk show on SNL, and basically all of our dreams have come true. Reprising his role of the fallen Dothraki warlord, Jason Momoa interviewed (as well as a Dothraki warlord can interview anyone) other deceased characters like Hodor, who was asked to hold open the door for subsequent guests, the High Sparrow, and — of course — Joffrey, who then got into a Jerry Springer-like fight with Lady Olenna. Watch the whole hilarious “Ghost Dojo” sketch below!

Last week, the hilarious ladies of SNL sang a hilarious parody of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”… and by “you,” they meant Robert Mueller. Here are some of the hilarious lyrics: “I don’t need a full impeachment, I just need a little fun. Please don’t tell us we aren’t crazy. At least indict his oldest son.”

And before that, Kate McKinnon‘s alien abductee character made a glorious reappearance on the show. In detailing her experiences with ghosts, Kate talked about an apparition named Toby that looked like “if Danny DeVito got flattened by a train.” Needless to say, host Liev Schreiber had a tough time not breaking character.

