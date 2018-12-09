Gabrielle Union Reveals Husband Dwyane Wade Had Original Idea To Stop IVF In Oprah Special

As Gabrielle Union opened up to Oprah about the birth of her daughter, she revealed that husband Dwyane Wade played a major role in the way that TKTK was welcomed into the world!

After suffering nine miscarriages and three rounds of IVF, Gabrielle Union was devastated, tired, and at her wits’ end. Her husband, Dwyane Wade, was just as upset as she was about their struggles. But more importantly, he was worried about Gabrielle and her well-being. During their all-encompassing interview with Oprah Winfrey on OWN, the couple opened up about their ultimate decision to have their baby via surrogate after undergoing IVF. It was Dwyane’s idea to try surrogacy, they said.

Gabrielle said that she “couldn’t let go” of the idea that she needed to carry a baby herself, that she needed to get pregnant, “for everyone.” But Dwyane wisely reminded her that he “married her, and she was the most important” to him. “I’m watching her do things to her body and to herself that it’s getting to the point where it’s not healthy,” he told Oprah, clearly trying not to tear up.

“And as I always told her: ‘I want this baby just as much as you do, but I married you, and you are the most important thing to me.’ So it came to a point where, you know, I started to feel a certain way about that because I didn’t want something to happen to her.” That’s so scary! We can only imagine what they must have been feeling at that point. Eventually, after deciding to use a surrogate, Gab and Dwyane welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world on November 8! And boy, is she a cutie.

The overjoyed parents post a pic of their darling daughter, Kaavia James, and her squishable cheeks on Instagram practically every day, and it’s clear how totally in love they are with her — and each other. They’ve been through hell and back, but they finally have the family they’ve always dreamed about. We’re so happy for them!