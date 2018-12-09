See Pic
Demi Lovato Spotted Kissing Rumored BF Henri Levy After Malibu Dinner Date

Demi Lovato
Malibu, CA - Singer Demi Lovato has a new man in her life! The 26-year-old singer was snapped out at dinner on Saturday night at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, looking healthy, just a few months after she suffered an apparent overdose. Lovato was pictured with Henry Levy, a designer of the fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimés.
View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Demi Lovato & rumored love interest Henri Levy were spotted sharing a kiss after their dinner date at Nobu! Check out the pic of their smooch here!

Demi Lovato‘s dinner date with rumored love interest Henri Levy may have been more than just one with a friend. We reported earlier how the two were spotted together at Nobu in Malibu on Dec. 8, but now we know that their evening together ended with a kiss. Not only that, but they were also spotted holding hands as they made their way back to their car. Check out the photos here!

Demi has also also recently made news after she unfollowed Nick Jonas. This is just one more celebrity buddy she has unfriended on Instagram following her overdose — she also unfriended Selena Gomez and Iggy Azalea. Demi made a point to comment on a fan’s Instagram by writing, “True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.” While Selena and Iggy both did so, Nick only tweeted about her overdose.

And as of right now, Demi’s sole focus is staying as healthy as possible. “Demi has been working out like crazy, hitting the gym, sweating with a personal trainer and even doing two-a-day workouts. She is dedicated to her health, fitness and sobriety right now,” a source close to the Demi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is making room for new, healthier, more loving relationships that support her new dedication to her well-being. Demi has been cleaning house and getting rid of all of her negative influences and unhealthy relationships in her life.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this relationship. In the meantime, check out all of Demi and Henri’s pics together in our gallery above!