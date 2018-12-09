Demi Lovato All Smiles While Out With Close Friend Henri Levy 4 Weeks After Leaving Rehab

Demi Lovato looked happy and relaxed when she was spotted out with close friend Henri Levy at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA on the night of Dec. 8.

Demi Lovato, 26, looked like she was recovering well on the night of Dec. 8 when she was seen out with new close friend Henri Levy at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. The brunette beauty was spotted smiling and appearing relaxed and refreshed as she sat in the passenger seat of a car with the blond hunk. The duo enjoyed dinner at the popular dining establishment so it definitely appeared to be a cozy, laid back night and an enjoyable one at that!

This isn’t the first time Demi was seen with Henri, who works as a fashion designer. She was first spotted with him on Nov. 3 shortly after she left rehab. They held hands as they had dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, proving he was a part of her post-rehab bliss. Although some fans were weary after finding out about Demi’s new relationship, since dating is not always recommended after leaving rehab, the singer doesn’t appear bothered by outside opinions and according to E! News, they aren’t in a romance. A source told the outlet that he is only “serving as her sober companion.”

Regardless of Demi’s status with Henri, it’s great to see her out and about and appearing to be in good spirits after the rough few months she’s had. She checked into rehab after being hospitalized due to a near-fatal overdose in July and has expressed her gratitude for her family, friends, doctors and fans on social media. In addition to being clean and sober, she has one more thing to be happy about. It was just announced that she has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo category for her collaboration with Christina Aguilera on the track “Fall in Line.”

We love seeing Demi looking happy and healthy! We continue to wish her the best as she works hard to stay on the right road and embrace everything life has to offer her.