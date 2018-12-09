Dakota Johnson Stuns In Plunging Silver Gown At Film Festival – See Her Red Carpet Look

Dakota Johnson stepped out looking absolutely dazzling in a metallic silver gown when she attended the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival on Dec. 8.

Dakota Johnson, 29, turned heads when she showed up wearing a sexy metallic silver gown with a plunging neckline to the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Dec. 8. The brunette actress, who was serving as a judge at the festival, posed and smiled in the gorgeous fashion choice at the closing ceremony event and all the attention seemed to shift to her due to her flattering figure and admirable self confidence. In addition to the front features of her beautiful dress, the back of it made a statement with a sequined red heart placed and sequined arrows pointing down.

Dakota attended the festival solo despite reports that she’s been dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 41, since Oct. 2017. As a judge, she honored legendary actors like Robert DeNiro and Robin Wright last week and was joined by Italian actress Monica Bellucci and Nidhal Saadi at the closing ceremony so she’s definitely been making her mark in the world of film.

Dakota’s festival appearance comes after she made headlines for reportedly spending the Thanksgiving holiday with Chris and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 46. Gwyneth recently married Brad Falchuk, 47, and shares two children with Chris: 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses. Although the holiday meeting may seem awkward to some, it turns out the close group got along great together and made it a time to remember. “They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” an insider told People.

Dakota always seems to know how to make a lasting impression in every public appearance she makes. Whether she’s attending film festivals or appearing on talk shows, she dresses to impress and we love seeing her various looks throughout the years!