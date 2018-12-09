15 Celebs Slaying In Hot Red Outfits Perfect For The Holidays: Olivia Culpo & More

Red is the color of the season! We’re right in the thick of the holiday season, and stars like Olivia Culpo, Camila Cabello, and more have rocked red looks that are on point for holiday parties!

There’s nothing like rocking red during the holidays! Seriously, red never gets old. From mini red dresses to silky red looks, celebrities are always slaying in red outfits. These red-hot looks are perfect for holiday parties in December. Red is a great color all year round, but the color really pops during the holiday season.

Olivia Culpo sizzled in a red mini dress back in Nov. 2018 for the Cointreau’s Designer Cocktail Series event. The strapless mini sparkled and shined on the Model Squad star and former Miss Universe. Olivia paired her little red dress with a pair of stunning red heels. This look is the definition of a great holiday party look. Isn’t Olivia always such a great fashion inspiration?

Brie Bella wowed on the red carpet at the 2018 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 7 in a long-sleeved sequined red dress. When she hit the red carpet, you couldn’t look away! Sequins and red are always a great combination, especially for holiday parties. The long-sleeved dress would be perfect for those chilly nights of the holiday season.

Camila Cabello dazzled in a plunging red silk dress for the Capital FM Radio Summertime Ball 2018 in London. The “Havana” singer’s look was sexy with a little bit of an edge. You can never go wrong with a silk mini dress! Other stars like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts, Emma Stone, and more have rocked hot red outfits over the years. Take a look at more of our favorite celebrities in red outfits that would look amazing at any holiday party this season in our gallery above!