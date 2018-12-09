Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian & More Celebs Getting In The Christmas Spirit By Decorating Trees

Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian and more celebs have already been getting in the holiday spirit by posting social media pics of their epic Christmas trees and they’re definitely quite impressive!

It’s a few weeks until Christmas and many celebs are showing off their amazing Christmas trees to celebrate! Stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian and more have recently posted eye-catching pics that include their incredible trees and we can’t get enough! It proved to be a family affair for Jennifer and Khloe as the gorgeous gals both shared tree photos that included their children. Jennifer’s pics showed her decorating the tree with her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as he beau Alex Rodriguez. Khloe posted her own adorable snapshots that showed her posing in front of her tree with seven-month-old daughter True Thompson.

Blac Chyna followed suit when she posted a pic of herself kneeling in front of a few mini trees and Maksim Chmerkovskiy posed for a pic while decorating his Christmas tree naked. Yes, naked, because why not? He sure has the body for it and it’s definitely been one of the most memorable tree pics we’ve seen so far this year! Kylie Jenner didn’t fail to disappoint when she took to Instagram to post a video of her gigantic gold Christmas tree. We can bet 10-month-old Stormi LOVES it!

Older Christmas tree pics from celebs are also ones we love looking back on this holiday season. Nick Jonas‘ previous Christmas tree pic is still entertaining as it shows him from the side while touching the branches. Ed Sheeran once joined in on the fun of the holidays by sharing an enthusiastic pic of himself with his arms spread out as he was standing on a stool to the side of his Christmas tree and Bethenny Frankel looked chic in her pink Christmas tree pic.

So many trees, so many wonderful holiday memories! We can’t wait to see more over the next few weeks!