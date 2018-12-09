Ariel Winter Shows Off Weight Loss In Skintight Black Pants On Date With BF Levi Meaden

Looking good, Dunphy! Ariel Winter flaunted her svelte figure on date night with Levi Madden, and her 10 lb. weight loss has never been more apparent!

Ariel Winter‘s been up in the gym just working on her fitness. The Modern Family star, 20, has documented her workout sessions on Instagram and told her fans how dedicated she is to her hustle. Now, she’s lost an impressive 10 pounds and looks like a total 10, too! Ariel was badass and beautiful in an all-black ensemble as she left Madeo Italian Restaurant in Beverly Hills with boyfriend Levi Meaden on December 8. Ariel beat the winter chill in a pair of skintight, shiny black jeans, a plain, high-neck tee, and a leather moto jacket. She tucked the lace-front jeans into a pair of black, suede knee-high boots. So cool!

It appeared that Ariel wasn’t wearing a stitch of makeup, and kept her hair simple. So cute! Ariel seems to be all about this outfit; she was just photographed On December 7 wearing a different black leather jacket, and the same black suede boots! That time, though, she wore a normal pair of blue jeans and a crop top. Her tiny top showed off her incredibly toned abs, which come courtesy of her rigorous sessions at the gym with her personal trainer, Mack! Ariel posted a video on Instagram in October showing one of her workouts, a series of planks while doing leg lifts with ankle weights. That’s hardcore!

She also looked fab while doing the rounds on morning shows in New York City on November 29 while promoting Modern Family. Photogs caught her strolling into GMA Day wearing an adorable dress that showed off her perfectly toned legs, and we’re obsessed. Despite the fact that temperatures have dipped into the 30s in NYC, Ariel paid that no mind. After all, she’s totally hot! It was a skintight, pale pink midi dress, paired with white pumps and a trendy pair of sheer, polka dot socks. Love it!

For more cute pics of Ariel strutting her stuff before and after her weight loss, scroll through our gallery above. She’s always looked hot!