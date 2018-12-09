Angelina Jolie All Smiles While Holiday Shopping With Her Kids Shiloh, Knox & Vivienne — See Pics

Angelina Jolie got into the spirit of the holidays while taking Shiloh, Knox & Vivienne out Christmas shopping! Check out their family outing here!

Int’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means we’ll so many celebs and their families out holiday shopping! Angelina Jolie was recently spotted at the Grove in Los Angeles on Dec. 9 doing some purchases for the season of giving and she was not alone! The Maleficent star was also joined by a few of her children — Shiloh and her twins Knox and Vivienne. See more of the pics of their family outing below!

It was less than two weeks ago, on Nov. 9, that it was revealed that Brad and Angelina had reached a custody agreement. Samantha Bley DeJean, of Angelina’s legal team, told ET, “A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.” However, we also learned that Brad “gets less than 50% custody of the couple’s six children,” but that he’ll “see an increase in his custodial time with the kids,” according to The Blast.

We reported earlier that just because Brad and Angelina have reached a custody agreement doesn’t mean their divorce will be over anytime soon. “Brad and Angelina’s custody agreement won’t necessarily speed up or delay the divorce,” David T. Pisarra, California Family Law Attorney, explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Although this part of it is done, now they have to deal with division of assets and spousal support.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Angelina. In the meantime, check out all of her and Brad’s pics with their kids since their split in our gallery above.