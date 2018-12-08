SantaCon 2018: See All Of The Wildest Photos From The Festive NYC Event

Thousands of Christmas fans invaded New York City on Dec. 8 for the Big Apple’s annual SantaCon event, and it was absolutely breathtaking! See the pics, here.

We know we say this each and every year, but the images from this year’s NYC SantaCon are unreal! Thousands of people dressed up as Kris Kringle for the 20th annual event in the Big Apple on Dec. 8, and the result was like something out of a movie. Basically, people from all over the world descend upon the most famous city in the world, dressed in their best Santa Clause costumes, and partake in an epic bar crawl. Some even came dressed as Mrs. Claus, Christmas Trees, reindeer, and other festive characters, so it’s definitely a sight that needs to be seen!

Officially, SantaCon is described as a “charitable, non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy,” according to the event’s website. While SantaCon takes place in hundreds of cities throughout America, as well as in cities throughout other countries, New York City’s event is the most celebrated, according to Daily Mail. But the event’s also not loved by all of its inhabitants. And because of that, the NYPD and state Liquor Authority have in recent years tried to stop public urinating, out-of-control outdoor boozing and other disruptions, according to Newsday.

Det. Sophia Mason, an NYPD spokeswoman, told the news outlet on Saturday afternoon that no SantaCon-related disorder had been reported at that time. So maybe everyone’s cleaned up their act for the sake of the holiday! “It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” A SantaCon attendee further told the news outlet. “No matter what religion, we’re all here, celebrating SantaCon!”

Want to get in on the fun? Check out our photo gallery above!