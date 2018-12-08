Paris Hilton Gushes She’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ After Chris Zylka Split & Admits They’re Still ‘Friends’

It’s only been a few weeks since Paris Hilton called off her engagement with Chris Zylka, but she tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s feeling ‘happier than ever’.

If you thought Paris Hilton, 37, would be heartbroken over her split with ex-fiance Chris Zylka, 33, you might want to think again. Just nine days after it was revealed they had broken up, Paris attended the Rachel Zoe Resort Holiday Presentation at Palisades Village on Nov. 28 and told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was feeling “really good.” She further explained, “I’m so happy. I’ve been working and been super busy. It’s great to be back here with my family in LA because I’ve been traveling so much.”

We then asked Paris how she was handling the breakup, as we were shocked (yet delighted) to hear she wasn’t sad about it, and she told HollywoodLife, “I’m just happier than ever and excited. It’s going to be an amazing 2019.” It’s possible their relationship ended amicably because when we were curious to her if they’d remain friends, she told us, “Definitely.” But don’t hold out hope for a full-fledged reunion, as she laughed when we asked her about the possibility of a romantic one.

Paris is now looking towards her future, and that includes the possibility of finding a new partner. As for her next boyfriend, Paris told us she wants him to be “someone who’s kind and has a good heart.” She’s also still open to getting married and having kids, which we were stoked to hear, but she said that’ll be “one day [in the future]! Not now.” Fair enough.

Paris and Chris’ break was revealed on Nov. 19 after the couple dated for about two years. They also got engaged in early 2018 after a romantic trip to Aspen.