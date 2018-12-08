Nikki Bella’s 12 Sexiest Photos Since Officially Splitting From John Cena

Ending her relationship from John Cena earlier this year has not been easy for Nikki Bella, but she has an amazing revenge body to show for it! Check out her sexiest photos since the breakup here.

Nikki Bella became a single woman for the first time in six years this year, and she’s had quite a number of sexy looks ever since. In September, she attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival with her sister, Brie Be;la, and she looked incredible in a latex red dress. The ensemble put her curves on full display, while also allowing her to show off her toned legs. She also attended Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party in September, and went braless under a sexy red dress, which featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Super hot!

Trouble in Nikki’s relationship with John Cena began at the beginning of 2018 when they were planning their wedding. They found it difficult to agree about a lot throughout the wedding planning process, and briefly split at the end of January. However, they were back together not long after the breakup. By then, though, Nikki was having doubts in general, and realized she was no longer okay with John not wanting to have kids. Finally, he agreed to reverse his vasectomy and give her a child, and all seemed well in the relationship. Their wedding was even planned for May 5!

Then, less than a month before the wedding date and just over a year after John popped the question, the pair made an official announcement that their relationship was over. The wedding was called off, and fans were devastated. Still, in the coming weeks, Nikki hinted that it wasn’t over for good, and they were even seen together on a few occasions. The two never officially got back together, though — Nikki revealed in June that, while she and John were still “good friends,” they weren’t back together romantically. They were spotted on a family vacation together in mid-July, but by the end of that month, it was over for GOOD. They reunited platonically in Australia back in October, when they were both in town for a WWE event, but besides that, they’ve been doing their own thing.

On the upcoming season of Total Bellas, which premieres in Jan., Nikki tries to jump back into the dating pool with The Bachelorette star, Peter Kraus, but we’ll have to wait until the show returns to see how that turns out! For now, look at Nikki’s sexiest post-split pics in the gallery above!