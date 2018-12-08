Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj: See The Rapper’s 15 Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the one and only Nicki Minaj! The rapper turns 36 on Dec. 8, so we’re taking a look at her sexiest red carpet looks ever. Prepare to be wowed!

When Nicki Minaj walks onto a red carpet, everyone notices. She’s not only a rap queen, she’s a fashion queen as well. Nicki loves to take risks on the red carpet. She’s not afraid to push the fashion boundaries whatsoever. The rapper has rocked some of the hottest looks we’ve ever seen on the red carpet over the years.

At the 2017 VMAs, Nicki stepped out onto the red carpet in a pink latex bodysuit. The sexy outfit hugged her curves in all the right ways. Only Nicki could rock such a sexy look and pull it off! Two years before, Nicki hit the awards show in a gorgeous gold dress with sheer detailing. The gown also featured a plunging neckline that reached her belly. Slay, Nicki! She was definition of a golden goddess!

Nicki is all about a sexy sheer look. She’s truly one the celebs who keeps the look so in style. At a 2016 Tidal concert, Nicki wowed in a completely sheer black bodysuit. She had her lady parts covered with nipple pasties and underwear, but that’s all! At the 2016 VMAs, Nicki slayed in a sheer royal blue gown. Nicki is proud of her curves, and she loves to show them off!

Nicki ruled the 2017 Met Gala in stunning red and black ensemble that consisted of a bodysuit, huge belt, and a kimono that featured a long train. You never know what to expect with Nicki on a red carpet, and that’s why we’re obsessed with her fashion. Take a look at more of Nicki’s hottest red carpet looks of all-time in our gallery above! Once again, happy birthday, Nicki! We can’t wait to see what the next year brings for you!