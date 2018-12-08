Miley Cyrus Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Epic Comeback To The Platform

Miley Cyrus has been killin’ it on Instagram this week! See her incredible return to the social media platform and more!

Miley Cyrus made her Instagram comeback, and what a comeback it’s been! After wiping her account clean in mid-July, fans have been waiting for the 26-year-old singer to make her return with a new project. The Internet correctly guessed Miley’s plans (it wasn’t hard – Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Zayn have all pulled the same move) and she came back to Insta on Nov. 30 to announce the release of a music video for her and Mark Ronson‘s latest bop, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”

We’ve missed seeing Miley on our feeds and seeing her back and boppin’ around has brought light back into our lives. That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

In the seven days since her return, the Hannah Montana alum shared plenty of behind-the-scenes looks from the making of the music video, including a selfie she took sitting in the front seat of the car that she rides in throughout the visual. Another photo showed her lying across a couch in the silver metallic bodysuit she wears in the video along with some red thigh-high socks.

But behind-the-scenes footage isn’t all that we got this week! The songstress took to her Insta story on Dec. 7 to share a topless photo. In the pic, she covers her chest with her hands and wears a pair of black, studded, high-waisted pants. Hey, she’s just being Miley! She also shared a video of her first acoustic performance of the new single, which she and Ronson surprised fans with at a club later that night.

Check out the gallery above to see more stellar shots of the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker from the past seven days!