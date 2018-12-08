Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Melania & Donald Trump ‘Don’t Exchange Gifts’ For Christmas – Here’s How They Celebrate The Holiday

Backgrid
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
MANDATORY CREDIT Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9762760v) Vladimir Putin, Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump Russia US Summit in Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018.
Russian President Putin and US President Trump meet in Helsinki. U .S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio from left, pose for a photograph at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, prior to Trump's and Putin's one-on-one meeting in the Finnish capital Trump Putin Summit, Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018
Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands as they walk across the South Lawn as they and their son Barron Trump Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 11 Jun 2017 Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New Jersey,. View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Melania Trump feels that Donald Trump is a difficult person to shop for before Christmas! A source close to the Melania told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they often don’t exchange presents at all!

Melania Trump and Donald Trump don’t always give each other Christmas gifts, but Melania still has a lot planned for this year’s celebration. A source close to Melania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what their family-filled Christmas will end up looking like. “Donald and Melania will be going to Mar-a-Largo again this Christmas, and the whole family will be there to celebrate,” our source told us. “All of Donald’s children, and grandchildren, in addition to Melania’s parents will be flying down to Florida, and she’s really looking forward to having a beautiful and festive celebration.”

When it comes down to Melania is big on tradition. “Donald and Melania always go to midnight mass, so they will definitely be doing that again this year, as Melania finds it the perfect start to Christmas and she’s big on tradition,” our source continued. “Melania has worked hard with the kitchen staff to devise a healthy but tasty menu for dinner, and she’s thrilled with the end result.”

Despite her Christmas spirit, Melania finds it difficult figuring out what to get Donald. “Melania absolutely loves Christmas, she goes all out… but as of now she has yet to buy Donald anything,” our source went on to say. “Melania says he’s next to impossible to buy for and often they don’t exchange gifts at all for Christmas.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the first lady’s latest Christmas plans, but in the meantime, check out some of Melania and Donald’s tensest photos together in our gallery above.