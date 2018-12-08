Melania & Donald Trump ‘Don’t Exchange Gifts’ For Christmas – Here’s How They Celebrate The Holiday

Melania Trump feels that Donald Trump is a difficult person to shop for before Christmas! A source close to the Melania told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they often don’t exchange presents at all!

Melania Trump and Donald Trump don’t always give each other Christmas gifts, but Melania still has a lot planned for this year’s celebration. A source close to Melania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what their family-filled Christmas will end up looking like. “Donald and Melania will be going to Mar-a-Largo again this Christmas, and the whole family will be there to celebrate,” our source told us. “All of Donald’s children, and grandchildren, in addition to Melania’s parents will be flying down to Florida, and she’s really looking forward to having a beautiful and festive celebration.”

When it comes down to Melania is big on tradition. “Donald and Melania always go to midnight mass, so they will definitely be doing that again this year, as Melania finds it the perfect start to Christmas and she’s big on tradition,” our source continued. “Melania has worked hard with the kitchen staff to devise a healthy but tasty menu for dinner, and she’s thrilled with the end result.”

Despite her Christmas spirit, Melania finds it difficult figuring out what to get Donald. "Melania absolutely loves Christmas, she goes all out… but as of now she has yet to buy Donald anything," our source went on to say. "Melania says he's next to impossible to buy for and often they don't exchange gifts at all for Christmas."