Lampshading: Olivia Culpo & More Stars Who Nailed Ariana Grande’s Hoodie & Thigh-High Boots Look

Lampshading – or, wearing an oversized top with over-the-knee boots – isn’t just for Ariana Grande. See how other celebs have nailed the trend!

If you’ve ever seen Ariana Grande, then you know she loves any look that doesn’t involve a pair of pants. Like, give her a men’s XL hoodie and a pair of thigh-high boots and she is SET. But this look isn’t reserved just for the “thank u, next” hitmaker. Everyone from Ashley Tisdale to Olivia Munn has tried the style out. In fact, it’s so trendy that there’s even a name for it: lampshading. (Get it? Because your top is the shade and your legs are the stem? You get it. Moving on.)

The ever fashionable Olivia Culpo recently took on this look when she stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing a black Givenchy sweater with red leather thigh-high boots on Dec. 7. The model styled her look with a black beanie and a red purse, sticking with the potentially holiday-inspired color scheme.

Another Olivia also sported this style on Dec. 6! Munn attended the first annual Cocktails for a Cause with Love Leo Rescue event in Los Angeles looking equal parts cool and comfy in a brown floral-embroidered Mandkhai sweater with red suede over-the-knee boots. She, like Culpo, rounded out the look with a red bag that matched her cozy ensemble.

Tisdale also appeared to be a fan of lampshading when she hit up the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York on Dec. 7. The High School Musical alum looked gorgeous on the red carpet in a blue and white geometric shift dress and blue velvet lace-up boots. She finished off her look with the Tansy Clear Earrings from the Dannijo Fall 2018 Collection.

Want to see how other stars have taken on the lampshading trend that Grande loves so much? Then get clicking through the gallery above!