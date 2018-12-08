Stormi Webster Is Kylie Jenner’s Twin In Adorable Matching Outfits & Beanies — See Cute Pic

Kylie Jenner and 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster looked totally adorable on Dec. 8 when they both wore matching gray sweatshirts, pants and colorful beanies in a video that Kylie shared to Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, 21, adorably dressed up 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster in the same outfit she wore on Dec. 8 and it was just too much cuteness to bear! The proud mom took to Instagram to share a video of the too-cute-for-words moment and the mother-daughter duo looked like twins in matching gray sweatshirts and pants and brightly colored beanie hats. Kylie swayed her bundle of joy back and forth while standing in the mirror in the eye-catching outfits and it was definitely a memorable sight to see!

This isn’t the first time Kylie and Stormi wore matching outfits though. For the tot’s first Halloween, Kylie showed off matching skeleton one-piece costumes and matching pink butterfly costumes that proved these two know how to win a crowd! They also had a fun play on Stormi’s name when Kylie dressed up like clouds and Stormi dressed up as a lighting bolt.

Whether it’s Halloween or just another day, Kylie’s fun ways of celebrating her precious baby girl reflects her excitement in becoming a mom. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently brought Stormi on the road for her dad Travis Scott‘s Astroworld tour and she made sure she was having the time of her life by providing her with her own backstage room to play and stay calm during Travis’ shows. Stormi’s only been alive for less than a year but she’s definitely being taken care of and we love watching Kylie in action as a mom!

We can’t wait to see what other cute matching outfits Kylie has in store for Stormi in the future. She knows how to get our attention in the cutest ways and we’re totally here for it!