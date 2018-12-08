Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Black Leather Pants After Travis Scott Cheating Hoax Drama

Kylie Jenner looked better than ever when she stepped out in tight black leather pants during a shopping trip in Calabasas on Dec. 7.

Kylie Jenner, 21, isn’t letting internet trolls get her down! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed in her best when she was seen flaunting her figure in black leather pants during a shopping outing in Calabasas on Dec. 7. She matched the pants with a black turtleneck under an overcoat and black boots. The new mama also wore shades as she had her blonde locks tied back. Kylie was joined by her BFF Jordyn Woods, who wore a casual outfit as she held some bags while walking behind Kylie.

Kylie and Jordyn’s shopping trip comes just a few days after Kylie took to social media to call out YouTuber Christian Adam, who quickly gained attention after announcing he staged the Travis Scott “cheating” pic as part of a social experiment to prove the internet believes anything. “IDK if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” Kylie wrote on Dec. 5. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. the internet scares me sometimes for real.”

Kylie’s upset reaction is definitely understandable considering Christian went all out to look exactly like her baby daddy as he posed for pics while getting cozy with a random woman. Although 26-year-old Travis denied the cheating rumors right away, it still caused major headlines because of how much it looked like the rapper in the pic and he, too, was upset about the end result even if it cleared his name. “Shaking my f***ing head,” he wrote about the hoax.

Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Stormi back in Feb. and ever since, they’ve been focusing on being a tight-knit family. Kylie and their bundle of joy recently joined Travis on his Astroworld tour over the past couple of months so apart from the recent stress of the hoax, things seem to be going really well for the new parents.