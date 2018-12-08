Kim Kardashian Flaunts Serious Cleavage While Going Braless In Suit Jacket — See Sexy Look

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Dec. 8 to show off a stunning photo of herself wearing a black striped suit with no bra underneath for the ‘KKW Beauty’ pop up event in Costa Mesa, CA.

Kim Kardashian, 38, sure knows how to pull off a sexy professional look! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off the amazing outfit she wore for her appearance at the KKW Beauty pop up event in Costa Mesa, CA on Dec. 6 and it was nothing short of eye-catching! The brunette beauty went braless and flaunted some serious cleavage in a striped black pantsuit as she wore her hair back in a ponytail and posed with a serious expression for the cameras.

“My @kkwbeauty pop up is here!!!!! This is such a dream come true! Please go check it out at @southcoastplaza in Costa Mesa! We have all of my make up and fragrance. We worked so hard on this store and it’s visually everything I dreamed it would be!,” Kim captioned the stunning pic on Dec. 8.

Kim’s recent amazing look is not too surprising considering the mom-of-three has been making 2018 a year of flattering outfits at every appearance she makes! In addition to the pop up event, Kim got major attention at The Cher Show on Dec. 3 when she unintentionally let out a little more side boob than she planned in a gorgeous silver gown. Kim handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro, however, and was the talk of the town for her stylish fashion choice.

We’ll be on the lookout for any more dazzling outfits Kim shares with us. We’re always mesmerized by her ability to look flawless time and time again!