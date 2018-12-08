See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Serious Cleavage While Going Braless In Suit Jacket — See Sexy Look

Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian
Los Angeles, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seen leaving after dinner at The Henry Restaurant in Los Angeles with Khloe, Kourtney and Jonathan Cheban, during the LA Wildfires. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition, in New York 2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Kim Kardashian Tiffany & Co Celebrates Tiffany Blue Book Collection, "THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY", New York, USA - 09 Oct 2018 WEARING RICK OWENS
Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Birthday Party, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018 WEARING CUSTOM YEEZY View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Dec. 8 to show off a stunning photo of herself wearing a black striped suit with no bra underneath for the ‘KKW Beauty’ pop up event in Costa Mesa, CA.

Kim Kardashian, 38, sure knows how to pull off a sexy professional look! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off the amazing outfit she wore for her appearance at the KKW Beauty pop up event in Costa Mesa, CA on Dec. 6 and it was nothing short of eye-catching! The brunette beauty went braless and flaunted some serious cleavage in a striped black pantsuit as she wore her hair back in a ponytail and posed with a serious expression for the cameras.

“My @kkwbeauty pop up is here!!!!! This is such a dream come true! Please go check it out at @southcoastplaza in Costa Mesa! We have all of my make up and fragrance. We worked so hard on this store and it’s visually everything I dreamed it would be!,” Kim captioned the stunning pic on Dec. 8.

Kim’s recent amazing look is not too surprising considering the mom-of-three has been making 2018 a year of flattering outfits at every appearance she makes! In addition to the pop up event, Kim got major attention at The Cher Show on Dec. 3 when she unintentionally let out a little more side boob than she planned in a gorgeous silver gown. Kim handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro, however, and was the talk of the town for her stylish fashion choice.

We’ll be on the lookout for any more dazzling outfits Kim shares with us. We’re always mesmerized by her ability to look flawless time and time again!