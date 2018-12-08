Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Team Up To Decorate Their Christmas Tree With Their Kids

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s house, as they recently decorated their tree with their kids. See the pics, here!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to be getting into the holiday spirit this weekend, as the “Dinero” singer just posted two photos of them with their kids, decorating their Christmas tree! One shot shows Alex and Jennifer putting some decorations on the tree, while showing off their fit bodies in athletic wear. Jennifer, 49, even teased a bit of her slim midsection — lucky Alex! Anyway, the second shot shows Jennifer helping her two twins — Max and Emme — as well as one of Alex’s daughters, place some decorations on the very same tree. The pics are super cute and their tree looks amazing!

And with Christmas right around the corner, we should inform you that Alex recently spoke about the “heartfelt” gift he wants to get his longtime girlfriend. Could it be an engagement ring? “It has to be something creative,” the former New York Yankee told PEOPLE just before Thanksgiving. “I can’t just go out and buy something expensive. For Jennifer, something that’s handwritten, maybe a photo.” Okay, so it doesn’t sound like he’ll be getting her a ring — unless he’s just keeping it a secret! Either way, we have a feeling Jennifer is going to be very happy with whatever Alex gets her.

“I don’t want to give any secrets away for this holiday, but it’s something that is heartfelt, something that resembles a memory that we’ve had together that involves our children, that involves our home because, ultimately, that’s what it’s all about,” Alex, 43, further explained. How romantic!

Aren’t these photos adorable? We love seeing Jennifer and Alex with their kids. Hopefully, they’ll share more family photos throughout the holiday!