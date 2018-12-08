Hilary Duff Hints A ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Might Be Happening & Fans Are Freaking Out

Hilary Duff admits there have been some talks about a ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot! But should fans get their hopes up? Find out here!

Hilary Duff just dropped a major bombshell: there have been “lots” of conversations about a Lizzie McGuire reboot, and even though it’s still not “a go,” she’s “excited” about its potential. “There’s been some conversations,” Hilary told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it… There’s been lots of conversations about that. I’m racking my brain. I don’t think [Lizzie]’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon… It’s fun. I feel excited. … It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see.” Here are some of our favorite fan reactions to this news: Diana Saldana tweeted, “YES MAKE IT HAPPEN 😭🙌🏼💕 I use to rush home to watch Lizzie McGuire. Lol the good old days.” Meanwhile, @_vinalexander wrote, “I smiled the entire time watching this. Her smile is contagious. 😩😍.”

We reported earlier how ever since the birth of her baby Banks on Oct. 25, Hilary has been shedding the pounds fast. “She’s already dropped so much of the baby weight,” a source close to Hilary told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She had a very hard time losing the baby weight after Luca was born but this time the weight is falling off, so it’s quite a happy surprise. She worked out consistently for most of her pregnancy with Banks so that’s part of it, and she’s breastfeeding Banks all the time. That burns up the calories too.”

Recently, Hilary caused a flurry of fan reaction… when talked about she had her placenta in the form of a smoothie. That’s right, you read that right: a smoothie. “Most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast on Nov. 8. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was ten. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Hilary. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above!