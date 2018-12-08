Gwen Stefani Reveals The One Thing She & Blake Shelton Bonded Over When They First Started Dating

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have now been dating for three years, and this one strong interest of theirs may be what helped seal the deal!

Gwen Stefani looked amazing when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Dec. 6, but it was what she said about her relationship with Blake Shelton that really caught our attention. Gwen was on the show promoting the re-release of her 2017 Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, when she told host Jimmy Kimmel that her relationship with Blake really blossomed after they realized they both loved Christmas music. “I feel it was one of those thing when you first start hanging out, ‘You like Christmas music? I like Christmas music!’ We actually both really do like Christmas music,” she said. Gwen also revealed that her favorite holiday tune is Emmylou Harris‘ “Light of the Stable”, which she said her “parents played all the time.”

Anyway, Gwen and Blake’s love for Christmas music also led to their joint title track on the album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”, which is one of our favorite holidays tunes. As for the five new tracks on her Christmas album, this re-release features a new original song “Cheer for the Elves”, as well as covers of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Secret Santa”, “Winter Wonderland”, and “Feliz Navidad”, which she performed on Jimmy’s show. “I was thinking when I re-packaged the record, how could I add to it, and I thought [“Feliz Navidad”] would be a spicy little addition,” she explained.

Later, Gwen admitted that she and Blake, 42, still don’t know what they’re getting each other for Christmas! “It’s so hard,” Gwen, 49, admitted. “He has everything!” She recently tried buying him a leaf blower, but the plan backfired on her. “I went to Home Depot’s website and I was sending the actual link to my assistant to figure out which was the best one. And I sent it to this group text with all our friends on it by accident. So, [Blake] wrote back saying…yeah, that’s the perfect gift! He was on the group! I blew it. He confessed that he had actually bought one, like, a week ago already [anyway],” she revealed.

Pretty funny, right? We suppose they could always sing an original Christmas song to each other, since they initially bonded over their love for holiday tunes. That would be cute!