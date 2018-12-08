Drake Planning Christmas Celebration With Son Adonis — He’s Already Shopping For Special Gifts

Drake is gearing up to spend his second Christmas as a dad and can’t wait to spoil son Adonis with presents. We’ve got the details on what he’s doing for the holiday.

The holidays are upon us and Drake is getting ready to spend his second Christmas as a father. His son Adonis was only three months old during the yuletide of 2017, so now that he’s a little older the tot is going to be more fun to shower with toys. “Drake has already started Christmas shopping for gifts for his son Adonis, he is planning an epic holiday celebration. Drake feels like the holidays are all about family and so he is planning on spending quality time with his boy,” a source close to the 32-year-old music superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Drake is half Jewish — his mom Sandy Graham is Ashkenazi Jewish Canadian — so he gets to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah. He hopes little Adonis will have the best holiday season ever. “Even though the boy is very young, Drake wants to make sure he feels the holiday spirit. Drake has so much to be thankful for this year and he is looking forward to sharing everything with his young son over the holidays,” our insider adds.

2018 has been pretty epic for Drizzy. He dropped the scorching double album Scorpion in June and had a massively successful tour. He’s also finally went public about his son, even though the news came about in a less than pleasant way. Rapper Pusha-T dropped the song “The Story Of Adidon” in May where he name checked Drake, his secret son, as well as the baby’s mother, former porn star Sophie Brussaux. “Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world,” Pusha rhymed.

Drake finally acknowledged his son in several songs off Scorpion. In “Emotionless” he revealed why he kept the boy a secret with the bars, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.” In the album’s closing track “March 14” he got personal about learning of the pregnancy, as well as the non-existent relationship with Sophie. He also rhymed about how mom Sandy had warned him it would only take one time to accidentally get a woman pregnant, as well as the fact that he and Sophie only hooked up twice. That was all it took though for Drake to become a dad.