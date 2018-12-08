Chris Brown Plans To Slip Into Cardi B’s DMs Now That She’s Single: He Thinks She’s ‘Sexy’

Chris Brown is very attracted to Cardi B and now that she’s officially single, he’s ready to make his first move by messaging her on social media.

Chris Brown, 29, thinks Cardi B, 26, is beautiful and he’s about to let her know through some flirty direct messages! The singer is apparently thrilled that the rapper has split from hubby Offset, 26, because it means she’s now single and ready to mingle and he’s ready to make his move! “Chris is dying to shoot his shot with Cardi, now that she is single,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He has always found her sexy and now that Offset is out of the way, Chris is ready to make Cardi his girl. Chris loves Cardi’s music, thinks she is gorgeous, sexy and talented but would never disrespect Offset by trying to hit on his wife. Now that the lane is clear, Chris will be liking some of Cardi’s pics, maybe leave a few comments and plans to slip into her DMs too. Chris wants to let Cardi know anyway he can that he is interested as soon as possible.”

We’re not sure if Cardi’s ready to move on or if she’s planning on taking some time for herself first, but it’s good to know she has others already thinking of asking her out! The “Bodak Yellow” crooner took to Instagram on Dec. to announce that although she has love for Offset, who is the father of her four-month-old daughter Kulture, they have decided their marriage is not working out. The split came as a shock to many of her fans since the duo seemed to be getting on pretty well, but just like their marriage a year ago, Cardi knows how to keep things under wraps when she wants to!

Cardi claimed the reason for her separation from Offset was because it just wasn’t working out but she didn’t go into specifics. Shortly after her announcement, Offset’s alleged mistress Summer Bunni came forward with her own tear-filled video apologizing for possibly being the reason for the breakup. There have also been rumors that Offset tried to have a threesome with Summer and Cuban Doll during his marriage to Cardi after some text messages were leaked. No matter what went on, though, it definitely seems Cardi and Offset are ready to move on, at least for now, and Chris is waiting in the wings! We’re not sure what to expect from here but we’ll be paying close attention!