Cardi B Throws Up Middle Finger While Rapping About Offset In First Performance Since Split

Cardi B slayed with her performance of ‘Bartier Cardi’ at NYC’s Jingle Ball and threw up her middle finger while rapping about Offset! Watch her bring down the house here!

Breakup? What breakup? Cardi B returned to the stage for the first time since her split with her husband Offset at NYC’s Jingle Ball. Performing “Bartier Cardi”, she absolutely slayed with her powerful rendition of her hit. As any fan would know, this track includes lyrics specifically about Offset and Cardi had no issue rapping them out. But she did throw her middle finger up in the air while doing it! Watch the performance below!

We reported earlier how Cardi’s split with Offset was a long, long time coming. “Cardi moved out over the summer and they have not been living together since,” a source close to Cardi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “However, the pair continued to make it look like they were together as Cardi was hoping for some miracle that would solve the trust and other issues they were having as a couple. She did not want to announce the split and was hanging onto hope that her small family would find a way to stay together. She still loves Offset and really wanted things to work out. However, when the latest round of text messages and receipts from other women came forward, Cardi felt completely disrespected for the last time.”

Meanwhile, Cuban Doll, who was rumored to be part of a planned threesome with Offset and Summer Bunni, has denied that she was in ever communication with Offset. She told TMZ, “I don’t know [Offset]. I’ve never even spoke with him. I never had no conversation with him… Cardi hit me up. She knows what’s up. She knows I had nothing to do with that. She knows we have nothing to do with that.”

when @iamcardib threw up the middle finger..I- 💀 she really was like thank u next lol pic.twitter.com/HHKTY8z8Dj — THE Agustín 🅰️ (@TheAgustinMtz) December 8, 2018

