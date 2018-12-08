Cardi B ‘Heartbroken’ Over Offset Split: She Tried Everything To Save Her Marriage

Cardi B is devastated from her split from Offset, despite trying to ‘put on a brave face’ about it! A source close to Cardi told HL EXCLUSIVELY what she’s feeling right now!

Cardi B has given many signs that she’s over her ex Offset following their recent split– whether it’s ditching her diamond engagement ring on her ring finger or throwing up her middle finger while rapping about him at NYC’s Jingle Ball. However, a source close to Cardi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s heartbroken over their split. “There’s no getting around it,” our source told us. “Cardi is utterly heartbroken over the split and cheating rumors swirling about Offset, but she’s doing everything she can to put on a brave face in public and show Offset that she’s just fine without him.”

While Cardi was seen out recently dancing up a storm in a club, she’s still dealing with the end of her relationship with Offset emotionally. “Cardi is out there in the clubs dancing and looking like she couldn’t care less, but when she’s home it’s a different matter though,” our source went on to say. “At least Cardi knows she tried everything to salvage her marriage.”

When it comes down to it, Cardi is just trying to put all of her energy into focusing on Kulture. “Right now, Cardi is trying to concentrate on the positives and not dwell on the negatives,” our source continued. “She’s focusing her time and energy on Kulture, who is growing more and more beautiful by the day.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Cardi. In the meantime, check out all of the times that she dressed like her rival Nicki Minaj in our gallery above.