Candice Swanepoel & Emily Ratajkowski Rock Sexy Thong Bikinis: Which Model’s Look Do You Love?

Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski both recently showed off their amazing bodies in thong-style bikinis but which gorgeous star pulled off the look better?

There’s nothing like two beautiful ladies in figure-flattering swimsuits! That was definitely the case when Candice Swanepoel, 30, and Emily Ratajkowski, 27, took to social media to show off incredible pics of themselves rocking thong bikinis. The fit models looked better than ever in the snapshots with toned stomachs and sexy long legs but who pulled off the barely-there fashion choices better? It’s hard to choose considering they both impressed us for different reasons!

Candice definitely made a lasting impression with her bikini pic since she just gave birth to her second child, Ariel, just five months ago! The sizzling mom’s red swimsuit, which she wore seaside in Miami Beach on Dec. 8, left little to the imagination and we have to admit that it’s very hard to believe she once had two buns in the oven! Her fit body proves she’s been working hard to stay healthy and get back to her pre-baby look and we’d say she’s definitely doing what she set out to do!

Emily, on the other hand, may not be a mom just yet but she always knows how to turn heads with her sexy frame. The brunette beauty leaned back as she posed in a white thong bikini and she looked pretty close to flawless! Emily has her own swimwear line so she often posts pics in various bikinis but no matter how many times she does it, it never gets old!

Whether they’re walking the runway or frolicking beside the water, these two ladies never fail to disappoint as models or fashion icons. We can’t wait to see what else they have in store for us in the near future!