Abby Lee Miller Defies Doctor’s Orders To Film Dance Moms During Fight With Cancer

Abby Lee Miller just finished her ninth round of chemotherapy in late October, and she’s already filming a new season of ‘Dance Moms’…reportedly, ‘against her doctor’s wishes’!

It’s good news that could turn into bad news. After leaving Dance Moms in March 2017, we’re thrilled to hear that Abby Lee Miller, 52, is reportedly back to filming a new season of the show, according to Radar Online…but we’re scared what that’ll pose to her health! She’s been fighting Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, since April 2018, but her doctor supposedly thinks that not enough time has passed. “Abby is acting very tough, but doctors are not confident it’s the right time to leave her treatment in Los Angeles to head to Pittsburgh for a TV show,” Radar’s source claimed, and added, “She is going against her doctor’s wishes and going back to work.”

“Abby is weak…she can’t walk,” the source explained. “Her body is not ready to be back in it. They are scared it’s too much work and traveling. She needs more physical therapy. It’s still a long road for Abby.” The revered choreographer now gets around via wheel chair, which is what she showed up in at the National Film and Television Awards red carpet on Dec. 5! And her recent schedule proves that despite the cancer, she’s been on the move — Abby first revealed that she was filming a new project at the Abby Lee Dance Company in Los Angeles on Nov. 6 (below). She hasn’t yet confirmed that Season 8 of her titular show is underway, but as we’ve told you, producer Bryan Stinson said in August that “thousands have submitted wanting to train and compete” with Abbey!

Abbey has two doctors, one for each of her work cities — Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, according to Radar. The Lifetime star just checked out of rehab in September after an over four month stay, during which she underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy. And while a report claimed that she finished treatment in September, the Dance Moms star revealed on Instagram that she still had her 10th round of chemotherapy (her last) to go on Oct. 23. Abby was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma — considered one of the “most aggressive” of the lymphoma cancers according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America — one day after her emergency spinal surgery in April.

We hope Abby’s not overworking herself, but you do have to admit — the woman is glowing! Her assistant, Gianna Martello, gives us hope that Abby’s fighting spirit can overcome the doctor’s reported orders. “She is gaining her strength back a little more each day,” Gianna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 1. “The process is slow, but it’s definitely happening. Every time I see her, she’s ready to work. She’s so focused and ready for the future, we just have to get her up and dancing again.”