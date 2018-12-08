Camila Cabello, Katie Holmes & More Stars Stun On The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Red Carpet In NYC

The Big Apple brought out big stars on Friday, Dec. 8, when celebrities like Camila Cabello, Katie Holmes and more attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in NYC!

Our favorites artists gathered at NYC’s Madison Square Garden for Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Friday, Dec. 7. For this year’s show, the biggest names in the music industry walked the red carpet decked out in their best winter/holiday gear and they looked fabulous while doing so! This, of course, came before they rocked out on stage inside the massive concert venue. Celebrities who attended the event include Camila Cabello, Katie Holmes, Shawn Mendes, Teresa Giudice and more! To see everyone that walked the carpet, click through our photo gallery above.

Normani was one of the first stars to walk the carpet and she did so in a white bra top with white dress pants and some sort of white fur wrap around her arms. She looked like a winter wonderland! Meanwhile, Brie Bella showed up in her own festive outfit, wearing a bright red skin-tight sequined dress with silver, glittery heels. Shawn didn’t go for that much of a holiday look, though. Instead, the “In My Blood” singer wore a simple black polo shirt with black dress pants and black shoes. His outfit wasn’t holiday-inspired, but he still looked amazing! See his look below.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice also shined on the carpet in a black top, faux leather black pants and a giant red fur coat. Fellow Bravo star Ramona Singer was also on hand, but she wore all black.

Cardi B was also at the show, but it doesn’t look as though she walked the red carpet. She did, however, perform on stage — her first concert performance since announcing her split with Offset. Want to see more from the show? Check out our photo gallery above!