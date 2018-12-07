XXXTentacion’s Posthumous Album ‘Skins’ Released & Fans Love It: This Is ‘Closure’ We Need

Six months after XXXTentacion’s tragic death, his posthumous album, ‘Skins,’ was released, giving fans a chance to hear new music from the rapper one last time. Listen here.

Before XXXTentacion was killed in a tragic shooting on June 18, he was working hard on new music…and now fans get to hear it with his posthumous release, Skins, on Dec. 7. The album features an epic collaboration with Kanye West, and fans are thrilled that they have another chance to hear new music from the beloved rapper. “#Skins was the closure we needed,” one person tweeted. Another added, “XXXTentacion helped me through one of my darkest times and his anger, pain, depression and overall personality are relatable in a time where I thought I was alone. Long live my king. F*** the rest.”

XXX was only 20 at the time of his death, and with his rap career on the rise, he had so much to live for. In addition to his professional life, XXX was thriving in his personal life, too — he left behind a pregnant girlfriend at the time of his death. XXX’s mom hinted at the pregnancy after the rapper’s death, but it wasn’t until just earlier this week that she confirmed the mother’s identity — a woman named Jenesis. In her sweet Instagram tribute to the young woman, she also confirmed that the pair’s baby is named Gekyume, Yume for short. The baby’s gender was not revealed.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to XXX’s death, which happened amidst a robbery at a motorcycle dealership in Florida. The suspects are currently awaiting trial.

Earlier this year, XXX was awarded with a posthumous American Music Award for Best Soul/R&B Album. His mother was on-hand to accept the honor, and moved the crowd and viewers with a touching speech on her son’s behalf. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son,” she said. “I want to thank the AMAs, his fans and everyone who made this possible.” Cue the waterworks!