Cardi B: Why She Refuses To Address Offset’s Rumored Threesome Plan After Split

Cardi B has stayed mum about the leaked text messages and FaceTime call that allegedly involved Offset and two rumored mistresses. Here’s why she has ‘no intention of responding,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Summer Bunni, 20, publicly apologized to Cardi for supposedly planning a threesome with the Migos member and rapper Cuban Doll in late June, just two weeks before Kulture Kiari Cephus. But don't expect a reply from the new mom! "Cardi has no intention of responding to Summer Bunni or any of the other women involved in the threesome rumors with Offset," a source close to the "Money" rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“Cardi thinks they’re just clout chasers and she’s not about to bring more attention to them, or the rumors, by responding to anything they have to say,” our source explains. Summer apologized in a video to TMZ after alleged text messages between her and Offset were obtained by the same outlet on Dec. 5. Rather than give that drama her time, “Cardi is focusing all her attention on being a good mom to Kulture and on her career, and doesn’t have time to mess with these women who are just trying to make a name for themselves,” our source says. One day after Cardi revealed that she and Offset are “no longer together” and “grew out of love” in a now deleted video from Dec. 4, the newly single mother shared her very first picture of Kulture!

But don’t mistake Cardi’s silence for indifference. “However, when the latest round of text messages and receipts from other IG ladies came forward, Cardi felt completely disrespected for the last time,” another source close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells us! “She felt like if she wanted to maintain any self-respect, integrity and wanted her fans to continue to support her, she had to take action. She felt forced to announce the painful split, which she had been hiding from fans for months.” Actions speak louder than words!

While our first source is saying that Cardi thinks the alleged mistresses are “clout chasers,” Summer is trying to insist she’s anything but. The Instagram model, who also appeared in the same music video as Cardi’s rival Nicki Minaj (“FEFE”), posted an apology letter to her Instagram on Dec. 5. “During this last 48 hours, I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy. not only is it draining but humbling,” the message began. “I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain doesn’t bring me any joy, nor do I think it’s funny.”