Noah Centineo Reveals Where He’d Take Selena Gomez On A Date After Publicly Crushing On Her

Noah Centineo is shooting his shot with Selena Gomez, once again. The Netflix dreamboat has not one but three ideas for a romantic day with Selena, should she be interested.

Noah Centineo, 22, is not just a romeo on Netflix. Instead of giving Selena Gomez a Yakult yogurt, the star of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has even more romantic plans in mind for the 26-year-old singer, whom he commented was “gorgeous” underneath a picture of her and manager Nick Styne on Nov. 30. “That’s all love, man. That’s not in the DMs, you know?” Noah explained to ET at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party on Dec. 6. His crush is certainly not protected by a private DM, as Noah added that he respects Selena, she’s “absolutely” gorgeous and that “it’s hard not to crush on her.” But he’d love to be more than a (not so secret) admirer from afar.

Noah admitted that he’d “love to have a conversation with her” and “wouldn’t say no to a date.” But the “Wolves” pop star, whom Noah has yet to meet, wouldn’t have to do any planning! “[We could do] some yoga, go on a hike to the Wisdom Tree,” Noah went on, referring to a trail that rewards hikers with an impressive view of Los Angeles. But Noah couldn’t resist his tendency for coquettish remarks, as he added, “You know, maybe go overseas, do something.” Do we know, Noah?

Like Noah, Selena is also single, so we’ll see if she takes him up on his offer. And we encourage her to do so, as this is seriously a star on the rise! After he made a name for himself by bringing the character of Pete Kravinsky to life on Aug. 17, Noah went on to star in another Netflix rom-com, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He has even booked a role in what will be a milestone for his career…the reboot of Charlie’s Angels, coming out on Nov. 1, 2019.

Yesterday’s interview, in addition to the flirty Instagram comment above, aren’t the only times Noah gave Selena a shout-out. He admitted that Selena was his celebrity crush in a September interview with Seventeen magazine! “Selena Gomez seems like one of the coolest people ever,” he told the publication. “And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don’t know if it’s clear because I don’t know her, but it feels that way.” By now, Selena should be feeling the love too!