Tyra Banks Wants A ‘Coyote Ugly’ Sequel With Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez & Lady Gaga & Twitter Is Freaking Out

Imagine Tyra Banks, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga dancing on a bar, dousing patrons with booze. Tyra wants to make it happen!

It’s been 18 years since we saw Tyra Banks, 45, dance on a bar top, and she’s ready to take the stage again. After Coyote Ugly defined girl power in 2000, the host of America’s Next Top Model is ready for its movie successor. “I’m dying to do Coyote Ugly 2,” she confessed to PEOPLE TV’s Couch Surfing on Dec. 7. “I want to produce it — I just need to get the rights from Mr. Jerry Bruckheimer or work with him.” Tyra’s making business moves, as she has already chatted with the producer of the OG film…and Bruckheimer even suggested the sequel’s star.

“Selena Gomez,” he said, to which Tyra had replied, “Oh, Selena Gomez, that’d be good. Dancing on the bar?” We’re already imagining the “Back To You” singer take on the role as aspiring songwriter and New York City transplant, Violet Sanford…you know, if Tyra wants to stick to the original plot. She then suggested A Star Is Born actress and pop culture icon Lady Gaga, 32, as the “owner of the bar.” But this may be our favorite casting choice — “Meryl Streep, Meryl Streep dancing on the bar with us,” Tyra then mused, referring to the 69-year-old acting veteran who has racked three Oscars, three Emmys, and nine Golden Globes. With expectations set that high, Tyra thought of a creative way Meryl could apply her talents: “But, like, she would be the bar – she should be the bar! Method actor.”

Twitter ate up the casting suggestions. “OMG please @tyrabanks that would be awesome. Coyote Ugly is one of my favorite movies. @selenagomez will be great as Violet,” one fan tweeted. Another fan simply responded, “I’d be up for that.” And a third Twitter user loved the idea of reviving a beloved throwback, writing, “I love that movie!!!” You’ve heard the people, Tyra — now make the magic happen! We know the model knows a thing or two about making sequels.

Tyra just executive produced and starred in Life-Size 2, which aired on Dec. 2. The original Life-Size film, which Tyra co-starred in with Lindsay Lohan, premiered in the same year as Coyote Ugly — 2000! Seriously, the noughties are making a comeback.