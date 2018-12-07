Tristan Thompson: Why The Cavs Losses Are Opening Him Up To Idea Of More Kids With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian are growing closer as the Cavs lose! A source close to Tristan told HL EXCLUSIVELY that more kids have been a ‘focus of conversation’!

The Cavs currently have a record of 5-19, but one upside of their losses is that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are closer than ever. A source close to Tristan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that now the Cavs have been losing more, it’s making Tristan and Khloe consider having more kids together. “This new found vibe Tristan has found with Khloe has gotten them to talk a little bit about having more children but it is no way immediate and something that will happen soon,” our source said. “It has been a focus of conversation though.”

Even though the Cavs are losing, Tristan is less stressed. “When the Cavs were good and had LeBron all the focus was on the team and it provided an extra stress for Tristan that bounced over to his relationship with Khloe,” our source went on to say. “Now he has been able to alleviate the pressure he put on basketball and focus more on life with Khloe and things are great.”

As for their dramatic past, it seems like Khloe and Tristan have put that behind them. “We all know the troubles he had but now Khloe and Tristan are in a great place and he is finding his role as a father and his relationship with Khloe much more important to his life,” our source added. “He would love the Cavs to be better of course but the fact that they aren’t has provided a silver lining to his personal life which is now is a very good place.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Khloe and Tristan. In the meantime, check out their cutest couple moments in our gallery above.