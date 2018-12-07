Tiny ‘Proud’ Of Cardi B For Leaving Offset After Cheating Rumors: Should T.I. Be Worried She’ll Do The Same?

Cardi B earned Tiny Harris’ respect for leaving Offset after ‘all the cheating rumors,’ especially since she ‘can totally relate’… but HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned if Tiny caught the divorce fever.

Cardi B’s marriage troubles hit close to home for Tiny “Tameka” Harris, 43. The Xscape member “feels horrible for Cardi, but admires her strength to breakup with Offset with all the cheating rumors coming out,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. She’s experiencing a bit of déjà vu after Offset was accused of planning a threesome with Instagram model Summer Bunni and rapper Cuban Doll, both 20, while Cardi was just two weeks away from giving birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus! “Tiny can totally relate to everything that Cardi is going through, because Tiny has been through so much of the same challenges with T.I.,” our source reveals, after Cardi announced the split on Dec. 4.

Of course, Tiny’s husband of eight years wasn’t accused of arranging a ménage à trois, but he’s been in the dog house before! A video of him slapping Green Leaf star Asia’h Epperson’s butt surfaced on June 15. The timing was rather unfortunate, considering that the “Whatever You Like” rapper had repaired his relationship with his wife after she filed for divorce in December 2016. The couple is back on now, although they are currently living apart. But with Cardi making moves in her love life, has the “Money” rapper inspired Tiny?

“Tiny is proud of Cardi for standing up and making the difficult choice to leave her man, especially when they have a young family and baby,” our source goes on. “But as inspired and proud as Tiny feels for Cardi, Tiny hopes things never get so bad that she will have to go through with her own divorce with T.I.” There, you can take a breath — Tiny’s not getting too many ideas from the “I Like It” singer! And it’s clear that Tiny still has faith in her marriage, as she was just caught Insta-flirting in the comments section of Tip’s photo on Nov. 29!

Tip has even insisted the marriage is doing just fine, even though Tiny’s “not OK with T.I. living apart from her,” but puts up with it because “she is afraid to lose him,” as another source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Dec. 4. “The Harris household is rather complicated. Yes, we’re married. Yes, we’re on good terms,” T.I. explained on the Dec. 3 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. “No, we do not sleep in the same house, necessarily. I think our personalities are too big to fit under one roof. It might not work for everybody else, but it works for us. That’s why we deserve each other.” He shares three children with Tiny: Clifford, 14, Major, 10, and Heiress, 2.