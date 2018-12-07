Stephen Puth Steps Onto The Music Scene With Flirty Debut ‘Sexual Vibe’
With his 1st single, ‘Sexual Vibe,’ Stephen Puth promises a bright future in music. We sat down with the breakout star for an EXCLUSIVE chat about the song, and how he found himself a music career, despite other plans.
Fate is a four letter word, and it’s one that accurately describes the journey that Stephen Puth, 24, has been on. Yes, the rising star is sibling to one of today’s most notable pop-stars, Charlie Puth, but, Stephen’s path to superstardom is in no way carved out for him. In fact, it was a finance career that first caught the singer’s eye! “First and foremost, music really was always a part of our life growing up,” the New Jersey native starts off our chat by saying. “I learned piano at a very young age, I was classically trained, but went to school, and then was dabbling around with a couple finance jobs,” he reveals. It would only a matter of time though, that he revisited his musical roots. “I just wound up switching over after college. I learned how to produce and just started writing, and two years later here I am. I’m not really sure what I did right, but it’s working. I realized when I was stressed out, I would always play music, so it just made sense, to switch over. It’s still valuable knowledge,” he adds with a grin.
Stephen grew up on a steady diet of his parents’ tunes which can be felt in the depth of his new single, despite it being a pop song at its’ core. “I love listening to my parents’ music. Anywhere across the realm of James Taylor, Van Morrison, obviously, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Who,” he says, citing his influences. “Contemporary though…one of my biggest guilty pleasures is the Sirius XM coffee house playlist. I love just listening and finding new random artists. But – I really love everything.”
The sky is the limit for Stephen, who is well aware that this is just the start! “‘Sexual Vibe’ is definitely the first release. That’s the goal,” when asked about the possibility of a forthcoming full-length record. “I think what’s important about the song is that it sets a foundation of distinction, where it’s like ‘alright, who is this guy?’ I think that’s what’s important about it being the first release,” he adds. “There’s definitely new music on the way. “‘Sexual Vibe’ is just the beginning.”