Sandra Bullock Crashes Jennifer Aniston’s Interview To Bring Tequila Shots & Give Her Big Kiss

Sandra Bullock proved that she’s the best bestie ever by providing Jennifer Aniston with Tequila shots! Watch the hilarious moment go down here!

Get you a friend who treats you with free tequila like Sandra Bullock. While the two legendary stars Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton were doing a interview with Access Online about their upcoming film Dumplin’, when Sandra crashed the set to offer a Tequila cocktail (we think she said something about lime juice), a shot of Tequila and the best gift of all — her presence. But honestly, possibly the funniest part of this interaction is when Dolly offers up a cheers to “Kathy Lee and Hoda.” Jennifer describes her tequila-based chaser as “delicious,” and even gives Sandra a kiss for her gift. Watch all the hilarity ensue below!

Jennifer just opened up about both of her previous marriages in an interview for ELLE‘s Jan. 2019 issue. “I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” Aniston explained. “Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive,” she added.

Jennifer also discussed the possibility of her still having kids in the future — and it seems she’s open to it! “Who knows what the future holds in terms of child and a partnership — how that child comes in…or doesn’t?” Jen went on to say in her ELLE interview. “And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to.”

