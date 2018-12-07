Royalty Brown looks more grown up than ever in her school’s latest dance recital! Check out the cute dance video here!

Royalty Brown takes after her father Chris Brown in the dance moves department. Taking to Instagram, Royalty’s mom Nia Guzman shared a sweet video of Royalty’s Christmas-themed dance recital. And it is beyond adorable. On top of killing the choreography, Royalty looks more grown up than ever. Watch her recital below and crank up the volume if you want to get in the holiday spirit!

We reported earlier how Chris is beyond excited to celebrate Christmas with Royalty this holiday season. “Chris is excited about celebrating Christmas with his daughter Royalty this year. Christmas was always a very big deal for Chris when he was a kid, he has the best memories of celebrating with his family so it’s very important he make those special memories with Royalty now too,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have their traditions like decorating the tree and dancing around to Chris’s song This Is Christmas and of course opening presents. Most of the time Chris tries hard not to spoil Royalty, he wants her to grow up grounded. But on special occasions, like on her birthday or at Christmas he doesn’t see anything wrong with going all out.”

And when it comes to Chris’ dating life, he’s actively looking for someone who would be a great mom figure to Royalty. “The woman that Chris is looking for nowadays is something that might surprise many people. He is actually looking for someone who could be a mother figure to Royalty,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He obviously has his type, and we have seen it with Rihanna and Karrueche, who are beautiful women in their own right, but the one extra thing besides the fun he would have, and the beauty they possess, is that he wants someone that could be someone Royalty can learn from, and look up to as a role model.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Royalty and Chris. In the meantime, check out their sweetest pictures together in our gallery above.