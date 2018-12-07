Priyanka Chopra Lusts After Nick Jonas As She Posts Hot New Pic Of Him With ‘Husband Vibes’

Priyanka Chopra hasn’t gone on her honeymoon with Nick Jonas yet, but she’s already in the honeymoon phase of her marriage! See her fangirl over a new picture of her husband, here.

It’s been one day since Priyanka Chopra, 36, changed her last name to “Jonas” on Instagram, and she’s still paying tribute to her hubby! The Quantico star and Miss World 2000 posted a close-up shot of Nick Jonas, 26, to her Instagram Story on Dec. 7, with a caption that’ll make you swoon. “Husband vibes 😍💋,” she wrote over the sexy portrait, proudly showing off her title as Mrs. Jonas. See the sweet shout-out below!

Pri is still riding a matrimony high. She tied the knot with the “Jealous” singer in a Christian wedding and succeeding Hindu ceremony at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Dec. 1 and 2. The wedding days capped off a four-day weekend of pre-wedding festivities, which included two Indian customs: a Mehendi ceremony and Sangeet party, both filled with much dancing. To meet the expectations that the hype of her wedding weekend demanded, a 75-foot train trailed Priyanka’s Ralph Lauren dress at her Christian nuptials. The bar was set high for the next day’s dress, and designer Sabyasachi Mukherji delivered by draping the Bollywood star in gorgeous red sequins.

Fresh from exchanging vows, Nick still wants time to make even more special memories! “Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions,” he said, laughing, to People in an interview published on Dec. 5. “We’re in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time.” One of those “big decisions” is having kids, which will come in time…and as you can see below, Priyanka is already enjoying their honeymoon period!

While she basks in the “husband vibes” that Nick gives off, Priyanka is still reminiscing on her big day. She shared more group photos from her two wedding ceremonies on Dec. 7, one which shows the wedding party in Ralph Lauren, and the other in traditional Indian outfits. See the slideshow above, and scroll through HollywoodLife’s gallery (also above) to join Priyanka in her wedding day(s) nostalgia! Next up is the honeymoon, which the movie and small screen star speculated that Nick may be planning…but it may not happen for a while! “Right now, I have just work commitments this whole month with shooting and doing a lot of work with Bumble and a few other ad commitments that I have,” she told India’s NDTV during her first post-wedding interview. “And I don’t know. We still haven’t figured out where. I think it’s going to be a surprise though. I think that’s what my husband’s planning.”