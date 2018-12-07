Miley Cyrus Poses Topless To Promote Her New Song — See New Pic Of Her Half-Naked In Bed

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to share a topless pic while promoting her new song ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’! Check out her risque photo here!

Miley Cyrus promoted her new hit “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” while leaving very, very little to the imagination. Wearing her hair up in a tight bun, Miley not only showed off some gorgeous necklaces, she nearly displayed a whole lot more. That’s right, while donning a pair of tight black pants, Miley posed completely topless for the picture, writing in the caption, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart 💔.” More like nothing breaks the internet like a sexy picture from Miley! Check out her gorgeous picture below!

Speaking of Miley, the pop star is all set to make a surprise appearance on Carpool Karaoke on Dec. 7. Not only do besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin sing a few songs together on the latest Late Late Show segment, they also have the once in a lifetime opportunity to belt out “Party In The U.S.A.” with none other than the song’s performer… Miley! Seriously, if you haven’t watched the three of them nail Miley’s hit, get on it!

We reported earlier how Miley and her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth are seriously considering marriage. “Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together,” a source tells ET. “They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all he time and their friends laugh. They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush.”

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/pb2SmbX8J0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 7, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Miley. In the meantime, check out out all of the celebs who have posed topless on social media in our gallery above.