Miley Cyrus Goes Braless & Reveals Nipples Through Skintight Black Shirt — Gorgeous Pic

Miley Cyrus is living her best life in London, and even though she has majorly toned-down her image, she proved she still has a little rebel in her by wearing nothing under her tight shirt on Dec. 6. Check out the pic here!

Who needs a bra, am I right!? Miley Cyrus sure doesn’t — and she went without one while promoting her new song, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” in London on Dec. 6. The gorgeous singer rocked a skintight leather skirt and knee-high black boots for the outing, which she paired with a tight black turtleneck tucked in. Since she went braless under the shirt, her nipples popped out through the sheer fabric in some photos. However, instead of letting the slight wardrobe malfunction get to her, she embraced it and shared a close-up of her chest on Instagram!

Miley is goofing off in the photo, looking away from the camera and sticking her tongue out, and she looks like she’s having so much fun! Considering the singer’s home in Malibu recently burned down in the California wildfires, it’s great to see her out and about looking so carefree. Obviously, she still has a lot on her mind, but her focus is clearly on the music right now. Miley and Mark Ronson released “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” at the end of November, and will be heading to Saturday Nigh Live to perform it during the Dec. 15 episode.

It’s been over a year since Miley released her latest album, Younger Now. It’s unclear if “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” will be part of a larger project, but fans are anxious to hear what she has planned for 2019! Miley has kept a pretty low profile during the second half of 2018, spending time out of the public eye with her family and her man, Liam Hemsworth.

It’s now been three years since Miley and Liam unexpectedly rekindled their relationship, and they’re reportedly talking about marriage and kids “constantly,” according to a recent report from Entertainment Tonight. However, the site also reported that they’re in “no rush” to take any of those steps just yet.