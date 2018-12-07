Michelle Williams Splits From Fiancé Chad Johnson After 9-Month Engagement

She may be a survivor, but Michelle Williams’s engagement to Chad Johnson sadly didn’t last. After being engaged for nine months, the Destiny’s Child singer announced that things ‘didn’t work out.’

“I still remain fearless,” Michelle Williams, 38, said in a now-deleted Instagram Story on Dec. 7, according to Page Six. Sadly, this post wasn’t just a plug for her new single, “Fearless,” but it was also a way for her to say that she and Chad Johnson, 41, were no longer engaged. “I guess I still remain single. Thing (sic) didn’t work out. I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. …The healing that needs to take place is a must…Blessings to him, his family and ministry. FEARLESS.”

How sad. The Destiny’s Child star and the pastor announced their engagement in April 2018, one month after he got down on one knee in March. Their romance started off in March 2017, when the two met at a spiritual retreat led by Chad, per Page Six. Though they hit it off immediately, they took it slow, flirting over text before taking it offline and into the real world. Their first “official” date took place at a wedding in the Dominican Republic. “I told her, ‘I’ve been looking. I don’t want to look anymore. I’m done. My search is over,’ ” he said at the time.

It seems his search is about to start all over again. The timing of the breakup is also very awkward, as Chad Loves Michelle, a reality television show featuring the former couple, has been airing on OWN after premiering in November. Yikes. Michelle is also in the middle of a stint on Broadway, as she’s playing Erzulie in “Once on This Island” until January 6.

Most of Michelle and Chad’s courtship has been long distance. Michelle’s touring schedule has put her out on the road, and Chad travels as part of his work, as he’s the team chaplain or the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. On top of that, the year has been a heavy one for Michelle, who checked herself into a mental health facility for depression in July.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she tweeted at the time. Here’s hoping she and Chad are both taking care of themselves as they deal with this latest development in their lives. As she said, “healing…is a must.”