Michelle Williams Raved About Chad Johnson Romance Thriving With Help Of Therapy Before Split

Michelle Williams and her fiancé Chad Johnson have called it quits. But, just six weeks earlier, life seemed rosy for the pastor and the singer. Here’s what she said at the time.

Michelle Williams, 38, and Chad Johnson, 40, have called off their engagement and have decided not to marry, even though their reality TV show about their planned nuptials is still airing on OWN. The former Destiny’s Child singer made the announcement on Instagram on Dec. 7 but, just five weeks earlier in October, she gushed about their romance and how therapy was keeping it strong.

On Oct. 25, the Chad Loves Michael star spoke out about her relationship at The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television in Beverly Hills. At the event she said that therapy has worked for both her and her fiancée. “The crazy thing is our marriage therapist, she recommends eight sessions before she even recommends marriage,” Michelle said. “And guess what? There are eight episodes to our show. We didn’t plan that. It was perfect. She recommends eight sessions. Do you all think you could survive eight sessions?”

Indeed, the show, which premiered on OWN on Nov. 3, highlights Michelle and Chad going through “intensive pre-marital counseling,” according to the cable network. Apparently, the singer and the pastor who – at the time of filming had been together for a year – had never been in the same city together for more than seven days during their long-distance relationship. And that was the point of Chad Loves Michelle; to show viewers how they were going to try to mesh their lives by moving from their respective cities to Los Angeles ahead of their wedding.

In October Michelle revealed that she was stunned that other couples actually got married without having counseling together. The singer – who suffers from depression and is a big believer in therapy – said, “We are discovering that a lot of couples, even couples that I know, they have never done marriage counseling and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, you just walked down the aisle with this person and didn’t get all the details, and going on layer by layer of who they are?’” She added, “I’m telling you, it gives you a tool for any relationship.”

Unfortunately, while Michelle said at the time that therapy has worked for both of them individually, they will no longer be forging a future together as man and wife. On Dec. 7, in a since deleted Instagram post, she broke the news of the split to her followers, writing, “I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship.” She added, “Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS.”