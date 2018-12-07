Kim Possible Returns: First Look At Live-Action DCOM Is Incredible

Disney Channel released the first trailer for the live-action TV movie of ‘Kim Possible’ and it looks AMAZING. Check it out!

You don’t need to call or beep anyone to reach the new Kim Possible trailer! Disney Channel released its first look at the upcoming live-action TV movie based on the beloved animated series on Dec. 7 and it looks sick!

“So a few years ago, I accidentally received a distress call,” Sadie Stanley, who plays the titular red-headed teen crime fighter, says in a voiceover at the start of the video. “I was done with my homework, so, I answered it. Now, well, I save the world. Who am I? I’m Kim Possible.” Cue some stellar action shots of Kim kicking butt and a few clips of her attending the obligatory high school classes.

The movie also stars Sean Giambrone as Kim’s best friend and sidekick, Ron Stoppable, Alyson Hannigan as Kim’s mom, Todd Stashwick as mad scientist Dr. Drakken, and Taylor Ortega as Drakken’s partner in crime, Shego. Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt, who voiced Kim and super villain Professor Dementor in the original series, respectively, have also both signed onto the film. It’s unknown what roles they’ll each play, but that should hopefully become clear soon enough as the movie is set to air in early 2019.

Kim Possible will premiere Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.