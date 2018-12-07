Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Major Under Boob While Kissing True In Hot New Vacation Pic

Hot mama alert! Khloe Kardashian proved, yet again, that she’s one of the most stunning mothers in the game with this cute vacation pic starring herself and baby True.

Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram page is basically a True Thompson fan account now, but the mom-of-one is still sneaking in a sexy pic here and there. Her latest pic is dedicated to her love and adoration for the “moon of her life,” her baby girl, but if you look closer, there’s a sexy secret. As Khloe lifts True into the air for a kiss, her cropped t-shirt rides off, showing off major under boob. That’s right; she’s not wearing anything underneath her sheer, white tee. Damn!

Her fans raved over her gorgeous photo, which showed off her remarkably flat abs and tiny waist. Can you believe this woman had a baby less than a year ago? “Ok I was looking at lovely True but I was struck by your amazing STOMACH,” one fan commented, saying what everyone was pretty much thinking. “@khloekardashian waist is SNATCHED,” commented another. One fan joked about all the haters saying that Khloe only posted the pic to show off her bod, writing, “Here’s a picture of me and my mom and my moms underboob.” So good!

Her adorable sweep of True photos comes days after a new report surfaced claiming that Khloe and Tristan Thompson were “actively” trying for baby #2 just seven months after welcoming their daughter into the world. “[Khloe] isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “Khloe loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling.” Considering that Khloe and Tristan make such cute kids, we can see why they’d want another!