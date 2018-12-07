Kendall Jenner Just Launched A Line Of Hair Care Tools Starting At $14.99 — All The Details

The mega model is breaking back into the beauty industry, by launching her OWN hair care line, of hot tools, brushes and more — see the Runway Series styling line below!

Congrats, Kendall Jenner! She just launched Formawell Beauty: Runway Series, a line of hair tools perfect for a professional but aimed at consumers to get her gorgeous red carpet look at home! The line includes the Formawell Runway Series Pro Hair Dryer, Formawell Runway Series Pro Flat Iron, Formawell Runway Series Pro Curling Iron, and Formawell Runway Series Pro Hair Brushes. It ranges from $14.99 to $119. The tools are white and gold — very chic and sophisticated.

The tools contain “ionic-gold fusion technology” which makes hair super shiny, and creates long-lasting hairstyles! The technology also helps to minimize frizz and static — a major issue in the cold winter weather! “I work all over the world at fashion shoots and on runway shows, so I need to know that my hair looks its best and stays in great condition,” Kendall told our sister site WWD. “I trust the Runway Series tools because they give me confidence every time I step out on to the runway or when I am having a night out with friends.”

She added, to Allure, “When I’m on set for a photo shoot, my hair is often exposed to heat which can leave it feeling dry or damaged. I wanted to find a way to achieve healthy and shiny hair without sacrificing styling my hair with a curling iron or hair dryer.”

Kendall also currently has a successful clothing and eyewear line with her sister Kylie Jenner, and was formerly a face of Estee Lauder.