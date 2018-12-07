Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & Miley Cyrus Jam Out To ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & Miley Cyrus teamed up to sing ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’! Watch the latest musical segment on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ here!

This latest Carpool Karaoke segment has everything. Kendall Jenner? Check. Hailey Baldwin? Check. Miley Cyrus? Check. That’s right, not only do we see Kendall and Hailey’s secret handshake go down (it’s complex, but with enough studying we just know you’ll be able to perfect it), we get the trio of these stars singing Miley’s hit “Party In The U.S.A.” Kendall and Hailey also croon “Lean On Me” effortlessly and take a lie detector test. Check out a clip of the upcoming segment below!

We reported earlier how Kendall’s romance with Ben Simmons is heating up — so much so that she actually recently met Ben’s mom for the first time. “Kendall just spent a long weekend with Ben in Philadelphia and it went very well,” a source close to Kendall told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She even met his mom when she went to watch his games and they really hit it off. Kendall was nervous about meeting his mom but she had no need to be because they had a great time together. Kendall fully got his mom’s seal of approval. For the most part Kendall and Ben kept it pretty low key, they were home at his place a lot cuddled up. He took her ice skating and to watch a college basketball game, they even decorated his Christmas tree together.”

And speaking of Hailey, her husband Justin Bieber is back in the studio recording new music thanks to her support. “Justin was not kidding when he joked about new music coming on the way sooner than you think. Justin spent the afternoon at recording at a studio in Hollywood today,” a source close to Hailey told us at the time. “Thanks to Hailey’s love and support, Justin is feeling better, happy, stable, creative and excited about creating new music again. He can’t wait to drop new music and have a huge 2019 with his new bride by his side the whole way.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Carpool Karaoke sketches. In the meantime, check out pics of all the iconic moments from past Carpool Karaoke segments in our gallery above.